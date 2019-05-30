

The Alberta government is now reporting that the Chuckegg Creek wildfire is now 230,000 hectares in size. At last count, the fire only measured 150,000.

To put it in perspective, that's about three times the size of the City of Edmonton.

The fire is moving south and southeast away from High Level, prompting evacuations in communities to the south.

Officials have confirmed that the fire has now jumped the Peace River, which is more than 700 metres wide.

"The fire up here has been extremely challenging over the last couple of days, we’ve been forecasting extreme fire behavior conditions and unfortunately over the last two days, that’s exactly what we saw. Sort of culminating yesterday is a very large run of the fire towards the south and southeast," said Scott Elliott with Alberta Wildfire.

Officials have been working to reallocate assets to contain the fire.

The smoke has cleared from MacKenzie County and is moving south, creating air quality concerns.