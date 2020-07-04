EDMONTON -- An online fundraiser has been posted, and a Saturday night vigil is planned in support of a man killed in a single-vehicle collision along the Calgary Trail on Friday morning.

Three people were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into the Starbucks near 55 Avenue just after 2 a.m.

CTV News has confirmed one of the dead is Faisal Yousef.

"My family and I are extremely heartbroken and saddened by his passing. We are seeking expenses to cover his funeral costs," reads the GoFundMe post written by his sister Faisa.

The family held a vigil on Saturday night at the crash site.

"We are still heartbroken by the sudden death of our brother, he was a son and and a uncle and a wonderful being," reads a statement from Yousef's sister.

"We hope the community can come out and show respect and love to both Faisal who has tragically passed away and our family who is mourning his death."

Two female passengers were also found dead in an Audi RS5, police said. One of them has been identified by family as 20-year-old Emma MacArthur.

Her mother, father and younger brother provided a statement on MacArthur to CTV News Edmonton on Saturday.

“Emma was a beautiful girl, full of potential & love. Her untimely and tragic loss has been devastating to her family. We do not know what else to say to the world, and prefer our privacy at this time.”

A male driver who was unidentified for a period of time fled on foot before police arrived.

Oscar Benjumea, 25, of Ontario has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and one count of driving while disqualified.

Benjumea had been found at his home and taken into custody.