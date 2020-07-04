EDMONTON -- Police have laid charges in a fatal crash early Friday morning that killed three people.

Oscar Benjumea, 25, of Ontario has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and one count of driving while disqualified.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Friday. The car crashed into a Starbucks at Calgary Trail and 55 Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man dead inside the Audi RS5.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Investigators say Bemjumea fled the scene after the crash. Police were notified of his whereabouts and they arrested him at his home around 12:10 p.m.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A bail hearing for Benjumea is set for Monday.