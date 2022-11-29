Fake bomb threat in Fort McMurray leads to arrest, charges: RCMP
A day after police evacuated buildings and closed roads in downtown Fort McMurray, a local man is in jail for allegedly making a fake bomb threat, RCMP said.
Police say the man called the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo around 11 a.m. Monday to tell them that there was a bomb in the building.
As a result, the municipal Jubilee Building and connected Provincial Building were cleared out as officers made a perimeter around the complex.
"At approximately 4 p.m., a male called the RCMP reporting that he had called in a bomb threat. Wood Buffalo RCMP members located and arrested the male," a Tuesday news release from RCMP stated.
"At approximately 6 p.m., RCMP released the scene and the building has since reopened to the public. No suspicious items were found in the building by RCMP or municipal employees."
The 60-year-old man is now facing charges of:
- Uttering threats to damage property
- Public mischief
- Conveying false information with the intent to alarm
- Mischief to the operation of property
He is being held in jail ahead of his court appearance Wednesday in Fort McMurray.
