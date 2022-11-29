Fake bomb threat in Fort McMurray leads to arrest, charges: RCMP

A day after police evacuated buildings and closed roads in downtown Fort McMurray, a local man is in jail for allegedly making a fake bomb threat, RCMP said.

Police say the man called the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo around 11 a.m. Monday to tell them that there was a bomb in the building.

As a result, the municipal Jubilee Building and connected Provincial Building were cleared out as officers made a perimeter around the complex.

"At approximately 4 p.m., a male called the RCMP reporting that he had called in a bomb threat. Wood Buffalo RCMP members located and arrested the male," a Tuesday news release from RCMP stated.

"At approximately 6 p.m., RCMP released the scene and the building has since reopened to the public. No suspicious items were found in the building by RCMP or municipal employees."

The 60-year-old man is now facing charges of:

Uttering threats to damage property

Public mischief

Conveying false information with the intent to alarm

Mischief to the operation of property

He is being held in jail ahead of his court appearance Wednesday in Fort McMurray.