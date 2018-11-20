

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The family of a young man who was told to leave a bar and later found dead is struggling to understand the events of their son’s last day.

Twenty-year-old Mohamed Abdi was last seen at The Ranch Roadhouse on Calgary Trail Friday night. His body was found nearby in the parking lot of a car dealership on Sunday.

“Did he do something? Did he fight?” his uncle, Abdul Fatah, asked authorities.

Fatah was told his nephew had not been fighting prior to The Ranch asking him to leave, but that, instead, it was his intoxication that prompted the bar to kick him out.

“So what if he was intoxicated? That’s why it’s there,” Fatah said.

When Abdi left the bar reportedly without a jacket or phone, his uncle assumes it was because he gave the items to his friends for safekeeping.

And when Abdi’s family didn’t hear from the young man that night, they concluded it was because he was out with his friends.

So when, the next day, the friends showed up at their door asking for Abdi and he wasn’t there, the family head began searching.

“We went to the club, we went to the gas station that he was there last, and we couldn't find him.”

His family told CTV News he froze to death. The incident is not being considered suspicious by Edmonton police.

Abdi was part of a family of eight children, who were originally from Somalia but also lived in Kenya.

His mother is having a hard time believing her son is gone, said Fatah.

“She even asked us not to do the autopsy, maybe he's going to wake up.”

His siblings will arrive in Edmonton Friday to contribute to a petition that is calling for either the retraining of staff or the closure of The Ranch Roadhouse.

“We need answers,” Fatah said. “And we are not going to sit down until we find out the answer.”

In a statement to media, one of the bar’s co-founders said the security of patrons is The Ranch’s priority.

“Our employees took many steps to ensure Mo’s safety, including ensuring he left our establishment in the hands of a capable friend,” wrote Jesse Kupina.

“Even with our efforts, this tragedy still happened. I am sorry. We are actively reviewing if there is more we could have done.”

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission is currently investigating the incident.

Another young man’s death was ruled non-criminal after he left The Ranch Roadhouse alone in 2017 and was found dead the next day.

Will files from David Ewasuk