A day after a gravel truck struck a school bus, leaving one teenager dead, CTV News has learned Thorhild County town councillors had recently heard concerns over safety on the stretch of road where the crash took place.

The report, submitted on February 27, found speeding is an issue on Range Road 223, also known as Opal Road.

In a study, the county found more people are travelling and speeding on Opal Road. Last month, 38 per cent of vehicles on that road were clocked going 15 kilometres per hour over the 100 kilometre per hour limit.

"People have suggested to me to lower the speed limit. The problem isn’t the speed limit, the problem is no one driving the speed limit," said Wayne Franklin, the town's chief administrative officer.

The report concluded the situation wasn’t “conducive to a safe pedestrian or vehicle environment."

Council decided to hire a community peace officer to increase traffic enforcement.

Franklin said people respond well to deterrents and fewer people were speeding when the town had a peace officer.

He added the town is working swiftly to hire an officer before April.

Days after the report was tabled, a gravel truck hit a school bus on Opal Road, as it headed to a Thorhild school. A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time.

