CTV News has identified the teenage girl who died in the collision on Opal Rd. Wednesday morning.

Family confirmed Maisie Watkinson, 15, died after the school bus she was in was struck by a gravel truck on Opal Road near Township Road 594 at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The bus was on the way to Thorhild Central School at the time of the collision.

“It’s a very small, close-knit community, and a very small school,” RCMP Cpl. Mark Joy said at the scene Wednesday. “So, the news of it quickly got through, of course with social media and everything that’s available to the students today. So it has a profound impact on the whole community.”

In a letter, Thorhild Central School's principal wrote additional counsellors have been brought in to assist students and staff.

"This tragedy fills us all with an immeasurable sense of loss," said Kim Carson. "Together will support and comfort everyone in our community through this difficult time."

Watkinson had recently started working at the local Co-op store as a cashier. The store manager said staff are grieving the loss of the teen.

"It was devastating. A few of our staff members had to leave the store to deal with it," Jonathan Alyward said.

Alberta Health Services told CTV News 14 patients were assessed at the scene, but no one was taken to hospital.

Thick fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash.