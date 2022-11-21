FC Edmonton will not compete in 2023 after CPL terminates owner's rights in market reset

The Canadian Premier League terminated FC Edmonton's ownership group's ability to operate the team, putting the soccer team's operations on hiatus for the 2023 season.

On Monday, the league announced its board of governors unanimously voted to end Fath Sports Limited's right to operate the Eddies effective immediately.

Mark Noonan, CPL commissioner, cited the smallest league average attendance, lowest revenue and poor performance in the standings, despite league investment, as the main reasons behind the decision.

"The die-hard supporters and soccer community of Edmonton deserve better," Noonan added in a statement.

While there will be no team in 2023, the CPL said it is "actively engaged" in discussions with ownership groups about bringing the team back in the future.

"This decision, while painful in the short term, will allow us to reset the market for a CPL return to Edmonton in the future," Noonan said. "The key to this return is having a proper facility to showcase our matches and provide a first-rate fan experience."

Clarke Stadium is outdated and no longer suitable for CPL play, Noonan says.

"We look forward to working with the City of Edmonton leadership on a strategy to return CPL to the market in an appropriate facility," he added. "With the right venue, we fully believe Edmonton can, and should be, one of the best markets in the CPL."

Noonan thanked Tom and Dave Fath, the team's owners, for being "passionate advocates" for soccer in Canada.

FC Edmonton was founded in 2010 and competed in the North American Soccer League until 2017. The club joined the CPL for its inaugural season in 2019.

In his view, FC Edmonton represented a "unique, one-off situation" and not a reflection for the viability of the overall league as it enters its fifth season.

"I am saddened that this has not worked out the way they had envisioned and wish them nothing but the best," the CPL commissioner said. "To the FC Edmonton players and staff, I also thank you for your commitment to the club and the CPL under challenging circumstances."