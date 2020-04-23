EDMONTON -- A woman was rushed to hospital Thursday night after she was injured during a fight on an Edmonton Transit Service bus.

It happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 95 Street and 118 Avenue.

EPS Staff Sgt. Raymond Wood confirmed a suspect was arrested in the area, after what he described as a “fight.”

The woman suffered not life-threatening injuries.

It wasn’t clear what started the altercation and Wood wouldn’t say if a weapon was used or not.

The bus was parked on the side of the road for several hours, wrapped in yellow crime scene tape.

Through the rear doors, several droplets of blood could be seen on the floor of the bus.