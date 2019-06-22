Edmontonians gathered one last time at Ritchie School on Saturday to celebrate the 106-year-old landmark before it is demolished.

Saturday’s crowd consisted of former students and neighbours who exchanged memories of their experiences at Ritchie School.

“When I bring my grandkids by for a drive, it'll be harder to explain to them what was here and what life was like and what the building looked like when it's gone,” said one attendee.

The building will be torn down this year to make room for a new francophone school, École Joseph-Moreau.

“My son is three-and-a-half-years old, so in nine years he'll be a student at Joseph Moreau,” said another attendee. “So we we’re just interested in learning a bit more about the history.”

Years of deferred maintenance resulted in the Edmonton Public School Board deciding to close Ritchie School, rather than repair it.

Construction has started on the new École Joseph-Moreau, which is slated to open this year.

Part of Ritchie School’s lasting legacy will be a time capsule that was buried at the school—but whose location no one knows.

Board members are urging those with information about the time capsule to contact them before the school is knocked down.

