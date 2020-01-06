Fire at Edmonton apartment displaces more than a dozen residents
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 5:57AM MST
Fire broke out at the Whyte Champagne apartment building on 83 Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 6, 2019. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
Fire investigators are on scene at an apartment building near Whyte Avenue after a blaze on Monday morning.
The call came in around 2:20 a.m. for the Whyte Champagne building at 106 Street and 83 Avenue.
No injuries were reported, but 13 people have been displaced.
A cause and damage estimate has not been determined.