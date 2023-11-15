EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Fire at south Edmonton business under investigation: officials

    Firefighters work at a business on Edmonton's Gateway Boulevard at 61 Avenue the night of Nov. 14, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Galen McDougall) Firefighters work at a business on Edmonton's Gateway Boulevard at 61 Avenue the night of Nov. 14, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Galen McDougall)

    The cause of a fire at a business on Gateway Boulevard and 61 Avenue Tuesday evening is unknown.

    The blaze was reported around 9:20 p.m.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews had it under control within an hour.

    No one was injured.

