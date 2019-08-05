Fire at west Edmonton home caused $650K in damage
A home under construction in West Edmonton was destroyed by fire on the afternoon of August 4, 2019 (CTV)
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 12:14PM MDT
A fire destroyed a home under construction in west Edmonton Sunday and caused damage to neighbouring homes.
Fire officials tell CTV News Edmonton that five nearby homes and two cars also have heat and ash damage. In total, the blaze caused an estimated $650,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and Edmonton police have been notified.