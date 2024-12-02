Fire damages Tofield RCMP detachment

An early Monday morning fire damaged the Tofield RCMP detachment.

A passerby reported the fire at 5:34 a.m., the same time the building's system was triggered, according to Tofield Station 1 district chief Kevin Moos.

When the first crews arrived at the scene eight minutes later, they found the building "fully involved."

"The front door is very secure, so it took a little bit of work to get in. This is an old building with multi roof layers, so it has been a bit of a struggle to contain the fire in the ceiling, but it's now under control," he told CTV News Edmonton in an interview around 7:30 a.m.

"Most of the interior damage is contained to the ceiling, but there's smoke damage throughout."

The front entrance was also visibly damaged.

"The crew here is well trained. They do lots of great work. Not a great morning at 20 below, but they did hard work to knock the fire down and contain it to this front corner here," Moos said.

He said a third-party investigator would determine the cause of the fire.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein