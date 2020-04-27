EDMONTON -- A new house west of Edmonton was destroyed by fire Monday night.

The blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. in a rural subdivision north of Stony Plain near Range Road 580 and Township Road 540.

A firefighter with Parkland County Fire confirmed the home and garage were destroyed and there were no known injuries.

Several neighbours, who were watching the fire from across the road, said the house was brand new and just weeks away from completion.

RCMP and Peace Officers blocked roads in the area so fire trucks could transport water and control the spread of flames in the heavily wooded area.

A cause of the blaze and a damage estimate were still under investigation Monday night.