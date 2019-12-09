EDMONTON -- Fire crews in Edson are currently on scene of a blaze at the Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership.

The first call for the fire came in around 3:40 a.m.

The front of the building has been destroyed, including the offices and showroom, and more than half of the mechanical bays.

A spokesperson for the Edson Fire Department said 29 firefighters responded, and the Yellowhead County Fire Department also attended.

No injuries have been reported because of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.