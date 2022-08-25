Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky

A fire in west Edmonton sent plumes of dark grey smoke into the sky on Aug. 25, 2022. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A fire in west Edmonton sent plumes of dark grey smoke into the sky on Aug. 25, 2022. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island