Fire rips through downtown Edmonton church
Firefighters worked for hours Tuesday morning to try and extinguish a fire in an abandoned church downtown.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said firefighters responded to a call around 6 a.m. for a fire in a church on 106 Avenue and 98 Street.
The building is no longer in use, EFRS said, and was boarded up. Firefighters don't believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire.
As of 11 a.m., crews were still on scene trying to bring the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and there is no word yet on the cuse of the fire.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews worked to restore electricity.
Here are some of the most unnecessary 911 calls in Canada in 2022
From overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, 911 operators across Canada received scores of unnecessary calls in 2022.
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
Police continue to search for suspects after police officer shot near Hagersville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to search for a male and female after a shooting left an officer seriously injured in Haldimand County.
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvie is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
Etiquette expert weighs in on the do’s and don’ts of re-gifting, returning holiday presents
As the holiday season wraps up, one expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts of re-gifting or returning presents this holiday season.
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress expands refund eligibility to nearly all products after recalls
Following a Dec. 1 recall, luxury detergent brand The Laundress is now offering reimbursements for nearly all of its products.
Convicted murderer escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
Calgary
-
Victim in deadly Forest Lawn shooting on Christmas morning identified
Calgary police have named the man fatally shot in Forest Lawn on Christmas morning, and confirmed he is the city's 26th homicide victim of the year.
-
Footage of fatal Strathmore RCMP shooting shows up on social media as police watchdog investigates
Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating in the aftermath of a deadly police shooting involving the Strathmore RCMP. Meanwhile, a portion of the altercation, which occurred early Christmas morning, was posted to social media by a witness.
-
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
Saskatoon
-
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
-
Sask. man charged with 2nd degree murder, assault of woman and infant
A Sask. man has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Margo, Sask on Dec. 24.
-
'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.
Regina
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Regina, parts of southern Sask.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday, including Regina.
-
Here's what Regina residents can do with their Christmas trees
The City of Regina is reminding residents to recycle or donate their Christmas trees after their celebrations are all wrapped up.
-
Moose Jaw police investigate suspicious fire
The Moose Jaw police and fire department are investigating a structure fire that caused about $15,000 in damage on Boxing Day.
Atlantic
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
The puck drops at the World Juniors
With the IHFF World Junior Hockey Championships now underway in Moncton and Halifax, the excitement is at an all-time high.
-
Maritimers search in-store for Boxing Day deals
Maritimers had their first opportunity Tuesday to search in a shopping mall for Boxing Day deals.
Toronto
-
Police continue to search for suspects after police officer shot near Hagersville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to search for a male and female after a shooting left an officer seriously injured in Haldimand County.
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
-
Staff shortage will cause crisis in Quebec's emergency call centres, union warns
The union representing workers in Quebec's pre-hospital emergency care sector is calling for more financial resources to avert what it describes as a 'catastrophic' breakdown in services.
-
More than 25,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Tuesday morning
The number of Hydro-Quebec customers without power fell to 25,000 Tuesday afternoon as crews are trying to respond to about 1,400 different outages province-wide.
Ottawa
-
Beloved Glebe business closed due to Boxing Day fire
A popular store in the Glebe will remain closed for the time being after a fire broke out on Boxing Day.
-
Via Rail passengers face long delays as service resumes
Via Rail passenger trains are running again between Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, after thousands were left stranded over Christmas.
-
Holiday travel woes continue for those trying to get home
The Christmastime travel headaches continuing for many this holiday season, with luggage issues, poor weather, and cancelled flights.
Kitchener
-
Police continue to search for suspects after police officer shot near Hagersville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to search for a male and female after a shooting left an officer seriously injured in Haldimand County.
-
Arrest made following ‘suspicious’ fire in Waterloo
Police have made an arrest in connection to a fire in Waterloo on Sunday which investigators deemed suspicious.
-
Police searching for thief in Cambridge vehicle theft
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is related to stealing an idle vehicle in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
-
Winter weather advisory issued for several northeastern Ont. communities
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for several northeastern Ontario communities as more snow heads our way.
-
What to do with your Christmas tree after the Holidays
The Nature Conservancy of Canada says Christmas trees can have a second life after the Holiday season.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted murderer escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
-
-
'There's tons to learn': holiday programming now underway at aviation museum
As Manitoba children continue to enjoy a break from school this week, another museum has kicked of some special holiday programming.
Vancouver
-
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
-
Transplant recipient donates gold medal to Vancouver hospital that saved his life
Two years ago, Vancouver-born actor Jason Gray-Stanford was told his heart was failing. Within days, he received a life saving transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital.
-
B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash victim leaves behind young family in India
The cousin of one of the victims of the Christmas Eve bus crash in British Columbia says the new arrival from Punjab, India, leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Vancouver Island
-
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see 'invasive species'
After 100 years of absence, large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins are back in the northern part of British Columbia's Salish Sea.
-
VicPD seeks rightful owners of seized jewelry
The Victoria Police Department says it is hoping to locate the owner or owners of numerous pieces of jewelry and other items recovered during the execution of a search warrant recently.
-
Watch: River otter frolics in snow in Mill Bay, B.C.
Before the snow turned to rain and the rain turned Vancouver Island's recent snowfall into a slushy mess, Mill Bay resident Gabrielle Turgeon captured some local wildlife enjoying the weather.