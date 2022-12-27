Fire rips through downtown Edmonton church

Firefighters worked for hours Tuesday morning to try and extinguish a fire in an abandoned church downtown.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said firefighters responded to a call around 6 a.m. for a fire in a church on 106 Avenue and 98 Street.

The building is no longer in use, EFRS said, and was boarded up. Firefighters don't believe anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

As of 11 a.m., crews were still on scene trying to bring the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and there is no word yet on the cuse of the fire.