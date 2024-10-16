EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Firearms complaint prompts police to issue shelter-in-place warning on First Nation in northern Alberta

    Police are asking residents of Wabasca First Nation in northern Alberta to shelter in place on Wednesday night.

    RCMP in a media release said officers with the Wabasca detachment are investigating a firearms complaint in the area.

    They ask everyone on the First Nation 260 kilometres north of Edmonton to stay indoors and to immediately report any suspicious activity or people to Wabasca police.

