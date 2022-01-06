Firefighters called to abandoned house 4th time since September: EFRS

Firefighters were called to an abandoned house northeast of downtown Wednesday evening by a driver who saw smoke coming from the address.

When they arrived at 119 Avenue and 78 Street shortly before 8:20 p.m., crews found flames at the boarded-up building.

In total, five units helped in the firefight.

The blaze was brought under control by 1:20 a.m. and declared out before 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and confirmed firefighters have been called to the location three other times since September.