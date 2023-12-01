Firefighters called to west-end home under construction

A west Edmonton home was damaged in a fire Friday morning.

The blaze on 156 Street north of 77A Avenue NW was first called in at 7:18 a.m., according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

An hour later, five units were still working to get the fire under control.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived, the roof of the single-storey house was engulfed in flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

According to the acting fire captain, the house was under construction.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall