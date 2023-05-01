Firetruck rear ended while firefighters battled grass fire
A firetruck was involved in an accident on Monday while crews were responding to a grass fire.
The fire broke out early Monday afternoon in the area of Wayne Gretzky Drive and Mt Lawn Road, and smoke caused reduced visibility on the roadway.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said one of its trucks was rear ended by an SUV while crews were fighting the fire.
"There was heavy smoke going to the northeast, so we pulled our pump ahead of the smoke, probably about 20 yards, and someone ended up driving into the back of us," Station 5 Captain Joe McEwen told CTV News Edmonton.
"It was extremely smoky. We had actually called for other rigs to stage back to give drivers some extra warning, but by the time the other rigs arrived, this accident had already happened."
McEwen said no firefighters were hurt in the crash.
"Everybody was actually off fighting the fire when the accident occurred."
The driver of the SUV was taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital with undetermined injuries.
McEwen is reminding drivers to watch out for emergency vehicles.
"Pay attention. All the time."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
Man who threw stones at PM Trudeau in 2021 to be sentenced next week
A decision in the sentencing of the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 is now expected next week, with the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time.
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
These are Canada’s 100 most popular brunch restaurants, according to OpenTable
With Mother’s Day coming up soon, OpenTable has revealed its list of of top 100 brunch restaurants, which can help you to find a good spot to take mom.
Calgary
-
Bus operator pleads guilty to two charges in fatal Jasper crash: Crown prosecutor
A tour bus operator has pleaded guilty to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in Saskatoon killing among Canada's 'most wanted' fugitives
A man accused in a 2022 killing in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood has been ranked as Canada's tenth most-wanted fugitive by a non-profit organization focused on helping police locate suspects who are still at large.
-
A Saskatoon brewery hosted the ultimate beer battle: human versus robot
9 Mile Legacy Brewing set out to see if artificial intelligence can make better beer.
-
'We no longer get respect because of the uniform': Some Saskatoon first responders want to see criminal code changes
Saskatoon first responders are lauding a private members bill to strengthen their legal protection when it comes to assaults they face on the job.
Regina
-
'Your voices are heard': Premier, education minister promise more funding in face of increased enrollment
Premier Scott Moe as well as the province’s education minister announced the possibility of increased funding for school divisions after defending their absence from an education rally over the weekend.
-
'Developing a game plan': Riders preparing for CFL draft
The Canadian Football League (CFL) draft will take place on Tuesday and the Saskatchewan Roughriders remain tight lipped about their strategy going in.
-
Extended winter in Sask. delays wildfire season but residents should still take precautions: SPSA
While many Saskatchewan residents were not happy with a longer than usual winter, it has left the province with a slower start to wildfire season, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
-
One Canadian’s journey out of Sudan
As the violence continues in Sudan, one Canadian man is sharing his experience of escaping the country and returning home.
-
Wayne Hankey scandal: Second civil lawsuit filed against King's College in Halifax
A second lawsuit has been filed against the University of King's College and Dalhousie University in Halifax claiming the affiliated institutions failed to protect a former student from a professor and Anglican minister known for his sexually abusive behaviour.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a 'catastrophic head injury' while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
-
How much money do you really need to retire in Toronto? Here's what to consider
CTV News Toronto spoke to a financial advisor on saving for retirement, including how much money you can expect to need if you want to live out your later years in the Toronto area.
Montreal
-
Police searching for 2 firefighters swept away in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Baie-Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current.
-
Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red
A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.
-
Should Quebec expand free shingles vaccination to more people?
The shingles vaccine is now freely available in Quebec to seniors 80 and older and to people over 18 who are immunocompromised. But the risk increases for everyone starting at about age 50 and so Dr. Donald Vinh also said the efficacy of the vaccine dictates that 'it should be more widely available.'
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Kitchener
-
GRT bus strike leaves commuters with mobility issues with few options
The strike has left many riders scrambling, but the impact is being felt particularly acutely by those with mobility issues. Many are now stuck, with almost no options to get around.
-
Five suspects with ties to southwestern Ont. on Canada’s most-wanted list
Four men accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario, and one wanted in connection to a body found in Erin, Ont., have been named to Canada’s most-wanted list.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island
The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
-
No proof syringe needle attack in Sudbury actually happened, police say
A social media post circulating in the Sudbury area alleges that a girl was attacked recently in the bathroom of a local cinema with a syringe needle.
-
Taxation workers remain on strike in Sudbury
Thousands of people who work for the Canada Revenue Agency in Sudbury remain on the picket line.
Winnipeg
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
-
Manitoba announces new plans for people granted bail, high-risk offenders
The Manitoba government is investing in programs to increase the supports and supervision of high-risk offenders and those who have been granted bail in the province.
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
Vancouver
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
Layoffs, quitting, firing: How workplace departures impact those left behind
Layoffs increase the likelihood that workers – particularly the good ones – will quit their jobs, according to new research out of the University of British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford matching $75K in donations for displaced residents of RidgeView Place
The City of Langford is expected to announce more help for residents of a highrise apartment building that was evacuated last month for the second time since 2019 because of structural defects.
-
Prohibited driver arrested after hitting child: West Shore RCMP
A four-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding her bike Thursday—driven by a man who was prohibited from doing so, West Shore RCMP said.
-
'The whole community is in mourning': 2 dead after boat capsizes off Haida Gwaii
Two men are dead of suspected drowning after their fishing boat capsized near Haida Gwaii over the weekend.