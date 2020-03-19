EDMONTON -- The first death due to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Alberta, the province's chief medical officer of health said Thursday.

The patient who died, a man in his 60s in the Edmonton zone, contracted coronavirus in the community and was admitted to hospital on March 12. He also had a pre-existing medical condition.

"As heartbreaking as this news is, it was expected," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said. "This is a dangerous virus. While most people who become ill with COVID only experience mild symptoms, it can make others very sick."

The province also confirmed 27 new cases, bringing the total up to 146.

Alberta has confirmed seven cases were spread in the community, and is working to confirm an eighth.