Five people are facing charges after police seized hundreds of grams of cocaine and methamphetamine in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

Police in Fort McMurray arrested a man and seized 525 grams of cocaine on Feb. 28.

A day later, Strathcona County RCMP and Edmonton police conducted three search warrants and seized seven kilograms of cocaine, 734 grams of what is believed to be crack, 960 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl, a handgun with ammunition and $30,000.

Wood Buffalo RCMP began the investigation in August 2018.

“We have stopped a significant amount of drugs from reaching the streets of Fort McMurray,” said Inspector Eric Stebenne with Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Kaitlyn Biddiscombe, 26, Brian Duc Trac Truong, 38, Tony Tuan Tran, 33, and Giang Thanh Nguyen, 42, all from Edmonton, were charged with production of cocaine, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, five firearm offences and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Zamil Dion Hasad, 39, of Fort McMurray, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.