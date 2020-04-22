EDMONTON -- There have been five new deaths and 306 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney announced Wednesday.

It drives the death total in the province up to 66 and the total number of cases to 3,401.

The increase in new cases is the largest day-over-day jump yet in the province, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,401.

Kenney said 4,151 tests had been completed in the last 24 hours. More than 108,000 people have now been tested for the novel coronavirus.

According to data available on the government's statistics website, 192 of the new cases were reported in the Calgary zone, while just five were reported in the Edmonton zone.

Of those infected, 1,310 people have recovered.

One of the worst outbreaks in the province has been at the Cargill meat processing plant in High River, where more than 400 workers have been infected. One employee at the slaughterhouse has died and another is in a medically induced coma in the ICU, a union representing workers told CTV News.

OHS is now in the process of determining whether an investigation shoudl be opened into the worker's death.

On Tuesday, Hinshaw renewed pleas for people to continue physically distancing as lockdown fatigue sets in.

While Alberta is far below its projected model of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, she said now is not the time to get complacent.

"The challenge we are facing is that in some ways we're a victim of our own success…the virus is still with us and we need to continue to take it very seriously."