Edmonton police said more than 100 charges had been laid against five suspects who were allegedly involved in a crime spree in late March.

The March 27 crime spree started late that afternoon, when police received reports of a home invasion and kidnapping at a home in the area of 106 Avenue and 123 Street, when two males were allegedly abducted at gunpoint, before being assaulted and robbed.

The two males managed to escape with non-life threatening injuries.

At about 10:30 p.m. that night, officers saw a stolen vehicle believed to have been involved in the kidnapping, and it’s alleged the driver of that vehicle met up with another stolen vehicle.

Police said investigators later confirmed that vehicle had been stolen from a Fort Saskatchewan gas station earlier that day.

Both vehicles were seen driving north on Manning Drive, north of 153 Avenue. Police said one of those vehicles was engaged in a “road rage incident” with another driver – the two stolen vehicles continued to 18 Street and Manning Drive where they stopped and a gun was fired and the other driver was injured.

The 38-year-old male driver lost control and ended up in a ditch off Manning Drive and 18 Street. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he was not known to the suspects.

Police said Thursday that five individuals had been charged in connection to the crime spree, and were facing a total of more than 100 charges.

Cashton Cole L’Hirondelle, 20, and Patrick Courterielle Boyd, 22, are facing more than 40 charges each. Charges include two counts of kidnapping with a firearm, seven counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition in a motor vehicle and four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

In addition, three youths – two females and a male – are facing a number of firearm offences. These three accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the injured motorist remains in hospital in stable condition.

The EPS Homicide Unit is still investigating.