Flair Airlines expands fleet, adds 14 new routes in Canada and U.S.

EDMONTON -

Flair Airlines is growing its fleet and expanding its service to new destinations in Canada and the U.S.

The Edmonton-based discount carrier says it will add four new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet in the spring of 2022.

This brings Flair's total aircraft count to 16, and will allow the airline to expand its route offerings by 33 per cent. Flair will launch service this spring to new destinations including San Francisco, Nashville and Denver.

It will also launch service between Toronto and Victoria and to Comox, B.C., for the first time.

Flair is also starting service to six U.S. destinations this fall and currently serves 18 destinations in Canada. The airline says it will grow to serve 28 destinations by spring 2022.

Flair says the addition of the new aircraft will create 150 new jobs for flight attendants, pilots and operational support staff. Flair is currently recruiting for 100 pilot jobs to meet the needs of its growing fleet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.