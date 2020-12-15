EDMONTON -- With the holiday season upon us and the uncertainty of travel during the pandemic, Flair Airlines is giving customers the ability to change or pause travel plans due to the pandemic.

As part of their new COVID Coverage, Flair will also fully refund customers should their flight be cancelled altogether.

“We are entering an unusual holiday season,” said Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones in a press release Tuesday. “Nobody quite knows what to expect, yet we know there are people who need to travel.

COVID Coverage is included in all Flair bookings while travel restrictions remain in place from public health authorities, although there is a $25 processing fee.

Complete details on Flair’s COVID Coverage can be found here.