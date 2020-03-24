EDMONTON -- Some flight attendants are expressing concerns over how airlines are protecting them from COVID-19.

Canadian politicians and health officials are asking everyone to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres to prevent the spread of the deadly virus — but keeping that separation is not an option for people who have to fly to earn their living.

'A TIN CAN OF AIR AND GERMS'

A Swoop flight attendant who asked CTV News Edmonton to conceal their identity said masks are option but not recommended or required, and that if a passenger asks why they are wearing them, they're instructed to tell them it's their personal choice, not the airline's mandate.

"I want to work, and I am also a little frightened about my health," the Swoop employee said. "If there was a little more guidance from both the airport and the airline, then maybe we can feel safer."

CTV News reached out to WestJet, Air Canada, Swoop and Flair.

The four airlines said masks are available to flight attendants if they want them.

Flair added its attendants are staying at the front and rear of planes, and mostly avoiding aisles.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier