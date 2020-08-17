EDMONTON -- Flair Airlines’ new one-way flights to Vancouver and Toronto will cost $79 and $159, respectively.

The non-stop flights start can be booked Aug. 31 to Dec. 15.

A flight to Victoria for $99 is also available.

An extra discount of 30% is also available for the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce.

Flair’s service expansion was announced in July, with the company citing an increased demand for local travel in the pandemic.