Flight 752: Moment of silence to be held at Canadian universities on Wednesday
Mourners place candles and photographs during a vigil for those who were among the 176 people who were killed when Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff near Tehran, Iran, outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
EDMONTON -- Universities across Canada will hold a moment of silence on Wednesday for the victims of Flight 752.
It is scheduled to happen at 11:00 a.m. local time. The event is being organized by Universities of Canada, an advocacy group for Canadian universities.
The plane left Tehran last Wednesday on the way to Kyiv. It crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everyone on board, including 57 Canadians. Many of those Canadians were members of a university community.
"This is to complement the incredibly meaningful and thoughtful actions already being undertaken by universities, communities, countries and all who were touched by this tragedy," a statement on the UnivCan website said.
"The loss of any life is tragic, but the loss of so many bright, talented and engaged Canadians at once is utterly devastating."