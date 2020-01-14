EDMONTON -- Universities across Canada will hold a moment of silence on Wednesday for the victims of Flight 752.

It is scheduled to happen at 11:00 a.m. local time. The event is being organized by Universities of Canada, an advocacy group for Canadian universities.

Please join Canada's universities in a moment of silence on Wednesday, January 15 at 1 p.m. ET #PS752 #CdnPSE #CdnPoli pic.twitter.com/L7jA22rLRW — Universities Canada (@univcan) January 13, 2020

The plane left Tehran last Wednesday on the way to Kyiv. It crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everyone on board, including 57 Canadians. Many of those Canadians were members of a university community.

"This is to complement the incredibly meaningful and thoughtful actions already being undertaken by universities, communities, countries and all who were touched by this tragedy," a statement on the UnivCan website said.

"The loss of any life is tragic, but the loss of so many bright, talented and engaged Canadians at once is utterly devastating."