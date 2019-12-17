EDMONTON -- Calling it "the worst campaign in the last five years," the Edmonton Food Bank is putting out a call for donors to step up with just over a week left until Christmas.

Its festive campaign goals of 370,000 kilograms of food and $2,000,000 is currently at less than 50 per cent.

“We're nowhere near our goals,” said Food Bank special events coordinator Carly Kincaid Williams.

"It's going to be tough. Everyone will get their Christmas meals but 60 per cent of 2020 comes from our festive campaign. So what we can offer in 2020 will depend on what we get now."

At its warehouse, volunteers are busy sorting donations and packing hampers which are snapped up faster than the food arrives.

Kincaid Williams explains the donations are used for more than Christmas hampers. "Whether it's today or tomorrow, people are accessing food from us. When you support us, you're also supporting organizations such as the Bissell Centre, and the Salvation Army."

Edmontonians can donate non-perishable food at all major grocery stores and City of Edmonton Fire Stations. Monetary donations are accepted online.