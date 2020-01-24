EDMONTON -- A shipment as long as a football field and as tall as a telephone pole will travel from Edmonton to northern Alberta starting Sunday.

The 96-metre-long vessel will take a week to reach its destination north of Fort McMurray, the Government of Alberta said.

It will travel on the following roads:

Exit Dacro yard west of 93 Street to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road, to 75 Street

South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue

East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive (westbound ramp)

Whitemud Drive eastbound to Anthony Henday southbound

Highway 14 east to Highway 36; north to Highway 28

Highway 28 west to Highway 63

Highway 63 north to Highway 55; east to Highway 63

Highway 63 to MRM Access Road to Canterra Road, eastbound

The vessel is used to treat water for Oilsands steam generators, the province added.

The province said the shipment will travel below the speed limit, occupy all lanes including the shoulder, and stop periodically, causing delays for other drivers.

It is scheduled to arrive at its destination on Feb 1.

The itinerary is as follows: