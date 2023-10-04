Former Ellerslie Rugby Park officially bought by developer with mixed-use dreams

A big chunk of land in south Edmonton is one step closer to becoming homes and businesses after Alliance MJ Developments Ltd. announced Wednesday it has purchased the 10-hectare site.

The Ellerslie Rugby Park, near the corner of Ellerslie Road SW and 111 Street SW, was home to local sports for 50 years but closed last fall.

The plan is to turn the former grass pitches and clubhouse into "residential development, commercial uses, and public amenities that contribute to the city’s goals."

"The vision for the area is to create a vibrant urban village with amenities and services to meet the needs of current and future residents," a press release stated.

The purchase price was not included in the announcement but the land was listed with an asking price of $6.5 million.

A 2020 report showed the rugby park turned an annual profit just once since 2010 and lost an average of $40,000 per year.

A public consultation was held last month, where Scott Mackie of Invistec Consulting said Alliance's plans are still in their "infancy."

"It's very important to them that it fit into the community but also provide the types of amenities and services and opportunities to live that the neighbours want to see," Mackie said on Sept. 18.

"At the same time, of course, we have to respect the city's wishes. And the city is looking for, as they are in many parts of the city, for density."

Mackie said planning continues and the goal is to have a zoning application in front of city council in 2024 with construction starting later that year.

