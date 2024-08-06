Former Sands Hotel transformed into supportive housing and emergency shelter space

A new supportive housing facility called "Pimatisiwin" that caters to the needs of Indigenous people has officially opened in Edmonton.

Fifty-four hotel rooms inside the old Sands Hotel, near Fort Road and the Yellowhead Trail, were transformed into apartments as part of the project.

"I lived, actually at the corner, right on the main floor. I had my own room," said Marilyn Bird, a resident at Pimatisiwin.

She moved into the facility last winter before it was complete.

"I just felt lost. But when I moved to where I am now I felt like 'Oh, this is home, there are Indians around,' I loved it," Bird said with a laugh.

Tenants will also have access to healthcare supports, addiction and treatment services as well as cultural ceremonies.

There are six "enhanced care" suites offered in partnership with Alberta Health Services (AHS) designed for people who would be discharged from hospital into homelessness.

The facility also features 55 emergency shelter spaces.

"For the first time they're all going to be together in one building sharing that common area and being a support to one another," said Keri Cardinal, with NiGiNan Housing Ventures.

"We're going to build a community through that and we're very excited about that," Cardinal added.

What sets Pimatisiwin apart from other facilities is people accessing the space and supports don't have to be sober. There are also peer support workers with first-hand experience dealing with trauma and addictions.

"I've been where you've been, there's a way out," said James Bellerose, one of the peer support workers at Pimatisiwin.

"To be able to give them that hope, because a lot of people on the streets do not have hope," he added.

NiGiNan Housing Ventures said it has two additional housing projects in the works with details to be released in the future.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson