Former Sherwood Park school principal charged with sexually assaulting woman
A Sherwood Park man who worked as a school principal has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Amit Mali, 42, faces three charges of sexual assault and one charge of criminal harassment.
In announcing the charges Tuesday, RCMP said the assault was reported in February but not when the alleged offence occurred or what kind of relationship Mali had with his accuser.
Mali worked at Sherwood Heights Junior High, Elk Island Public Schools confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
He's no longer employed by EIPS.
"Senior leaders and trustees are very distressed about the incident as the safety of the entire school community is of paramount importance to Elk Island Public Schools," the division said in a statement.
Mali was arrested on May 3 and released with conditions and a May 29 court date.
