A day after CTV News first reported on a horse-drawn wagon crash in Fort Edmonton Park that left six injured, an official has released more details on the incident.

The crash happened in the park just before noon Wednesday. The horses and wagon crashed into a tree, and all six adult passengers were thrown.

“The horse got spooked for some reason about 300 metres from where it crashed, the rein slipped from the drivers’ hand, and the horse took off at a gallop,” Darren Dalgleish, Fort Edmonton Park president said.

All of the passengers were injured in the crash, one of them seriously.

“One was rated serious yesterday, and I understand through AHS folks that’s been [upgraded] to stable,” Dalgleish said. “Not all were admitted to hospital.”

CTV News has learned one of the horses involved is having trouble walking, and is being treated by veterinarians.

Dalgleish said there’s a possibility the animal was spooked by a loud noise or the horse was stung by a wasp right before the collision.

“The suggestion from the vet is something like a wasp sting can cause a horse to take off, so we want to make sure that there isn’t exposure to that happening again,” Dalgleish said.

Dalgleish credited the driver’s experience with preventing more harm to guests at the park.

“Her efforts to make sure that wagon wasn’t turned or steered suddenly to avoid other attendees being run over, is extraordinary,” Dalgleish said. “She did an incredible job trying to control that horse and limit the amount of damage and injuries that took place.” The driver did suffer a few bruises and is still shaken up about the accident.

The park is open to visitors, but horse-related activities have been suspended while an investigation is underway.

With files from Amanda Anderson