EDMONTON -- Fort Saskatchewan's Kirby Dach will captain Team Canada at next week's World Juniors in Edmonton.

Dach, 19, spent most of last year in the National Hockey League with the Chicago Blackhawks.

"It's a huge honour to wear the C for any team you play on especially for the Canadian national junior team," Dach said.

"I think we're all just looking forward to getting the tournament started."

He was named as captain Friday along with alternate captain Bowen Byram and Dylan Cozens. The two are among six players returning to Team Canada from last year's gold-medal wining team.

“These three players are all leaders in their own right who have the respect of their teammates. Kirby has set a standard for himself through his commitment and determination, which is a great example for the others on our team,"said Canada head coach Andre Tourigny.

Oilers forward Connor McDavid announced the leadership team to the players via video message.

"He's a guy everyone here looks up to," Dach said of McDavid.

This year will be Dach's World Juniors debut after missing out last year while in the NHL.

The tournament is scheduled to open on Christmas Day with Canada's first game slated for Boxing Day against Germany.

The IIHF says that the tournament remains on schedule after eight German players were announced to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The team is to remain in quarantine until Dec. 24.