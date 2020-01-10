EDMONTON -- Four people are facing charges after police found nearly $500,000 worth of drugs and cash in three north Edmonton homes last Sunday.

The northeast division's Special Projects Team began to investigate an alleged drug-trafficking operation in the neighbourhoods of McConachie, Klarvatten and Oxford last spring.

In the search warrant, police seized 3.5 kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of methamphetamine. Edmonton police said the drugs have a street value of approximately $277,000. Officers also found $200,000 CAD and $2,075 USD.

Zaahir Hussain, 28, and Kayla Zawierucha, 27, are facing a combined 25 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and charges under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act, police said.

Walid Safadi, 38, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and Alfaz Hussain, 37, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.