Four injured in bear spray attack on Edmonton bus
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 4:08PM MDT
A driver and three passengers were treated after they were bear sprayed on a bus near 101 Street and 107 Avenue on May 5, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A driver and three passengers were treated after they were bear sprayed on a bus near 101 Street and 107 Avenue on Tuesday.Police were told a man got on the bus and targeted a passenger.
Both he and that passenger fled the scene.
Four others, including the bus driver, needed to be treated by emergency responders, although no one was sent to hospital.
Edmonton police have not arrested anyone in the incident, and continue to investigate.