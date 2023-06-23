From Africa, UCP MLA-elect Stephan says he's 'done nothing wrong' by missing swearing-in ceremony

Jason Stephan, MLA-elect for Red Deer-South, in a photo from his Facebook page. Jason Stephan, MLA-elect for Red Deer-South, in a photo from his Facebook page.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island