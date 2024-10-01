EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Gas leak forces an evacuation in Coronation

    A gas leak prompted an evacuation in central Alberta Monday evening. 

    In a public notice around 9 p.m., RCMP said ATCO was dispatched to the scene in Coronation, about 174 kilometres east of Red Deer.

    The local fire department evacuated homes from the immediate area, specifically along Norfolk Avenue. The Coronation Town Hall was opened for anyone who was asked to leave their homes.

    Just after midnight, the cause of the gas leak was found and officials determined the risk was minimal. Residents were allowed to gack to their homes. 

    With files from The Canadian Press

