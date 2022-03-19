Gertrude the goose returns to Edmonton car dealership

While she may not want a car, a celebrity goose has returned to her favourite nesting spot at an Edmonton dealership for the third year in a row.

Earlier this week, Gertrude made her debut for the season at Lexus South Pointe. Pasquale Tisi, general sales manager, says staff know it's the same goose visiting them as it has a slight limp.

"I was shocked," he said. "It's good for the store. It's fun."

Tisi said many customers enjoy following the Gertrude updates on social media.

This morning, our Resident Goose, Gertrude made her triumphant return after months away. It can only mean one thing… Spring has sprung.

"Some of us are happy to see it," Tisi told CTV News Edmonton. "Some are not happy to see it, because she does poop quite a bit."

For staff at the dealership, the annual visit by Gertrude serves as a reminder of the changing seasons.

"It's a sign of spring, and then come fall they leave and then the same time every year they're back," Tisi said.