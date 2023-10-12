Giant eyeballs from Edmonton science centre up for auction

Telus World of Science is auctioning off body parts -- again.

Edmontonians have the opportunity to bid on two oversized eyeballs that were part of the centre's permanent exhibition "The Body Fantastic," which closed in 2019.

"They were really just sort of set dressing to get people in the mood and get them excited about exploring the human body," TWOSE president and CEO Constance Scarlett said Thursday. "Now, they would make great Halloween decorations or if you happen to be an optometrist, I think a perfect decoration for your office."

The eyes are part of a silent auction to raise money for programming at TWOSE, which is a registered charity.

"We rely on the support of our community, to provide science education in the community, and to support underserved students as well with free programming," Scarlett said.

Other auction items include Oilers tickets, a ride-along with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, and a private Zeidler Dome Theatre rental.

Silent auction bids can be placed online. The auction closes Oct. 13 at 11:59 p.m. MT.

Last fall the science centre auctioned off a nose, ear, and tongue from the same exhibition, with each piece selling for more than $500.