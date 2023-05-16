Girl who fell out of moving vehicle was not in car seat, charges being considered: police

Edmonton police say a three-year-old girl who was hospitalized after she fell out of a moving vehicle on Tuesday was not in a car seat.

The incident happened in the area of 111 Avenue and 163 Street shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Police initially said the girl had managed to get out of her car seat and open a door.

On Thursday, they provided an update.

"The child wasn’t in a car seat, and fell out of a car door that didn't latch properly," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout wrote in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "The file remains under investigation and charges are being considered."

The girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours, but the road was reopened around 5:15 p.m.

The EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section is investigating.