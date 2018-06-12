The damage to the Edmonton Tower was caused by a flying glass panel from the JW Marriott during the windstorm Monday afternoon, according to officials with Alberta Labour.

“High winds blew a pane of glass from a tower under construction in downtown Edmonton yesterday, and that the flying glass damaged glass on a nearby City of Edmonton tower,” Vivian Binnema, a communications advisor with the provincial government, told CTV News.

Binnema also said 102 Street from 103 to 104 Avenue was closed Monday after the Edmonton Tower was damaged.

Glass all over the south east sidewalk near #yeg Tower and a street sweeper cleaning it up. Another worker says there are 17 damaged windows on the tower from wind, at least three have broken off. pic.twitter.com/rTPrmXkWBR — Jeremy Thompson (@JThompsonCTV) June 12, 2018

There was broken glass blanketing the southeast sidewalk near the Edmonton Tower. A street sweeper was on scene Tuesday cleaning up the debris.

A city worker told CTV News the building had 17 damaged windows, and at least three of them fell to the ground.

With files from Jeremy Thompson