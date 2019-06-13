'Go Raptors Go': ETS gets on board Raptors bandwagon
CTV News Edmonton
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 8:42AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:11AM MDT
Edmonton Transit Service is taking a message of support for the Toronto Raptors to the street.
The Raptors are heading back to California on Thursday for a chance to win the NBA Finals, and in celebration, ETS is displaying a “Go Raptors Go” message on the front of the nearly 1,000 city buses in the ETS fleet. It's also on screens at several city transit centres.
"ETS wanted to show its support. The Raptors are Canada's team and they have a tremendous opportunity to make history," ETS spokesperson Rowan Anderson told CTV News. "We'll be tuned in tonight. Kawhi Leonard for MVP!"
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. local time.