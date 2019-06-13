

Edmonton Transit Service is taking a message of support for the Toronto Raptors to the street.

The Raptors are heading back to California on Thursday for a chance to win the NBA Finals, and in celebration, ETS is displaying a “Go Raptors Go” message on the front of the nearly 1,000 city buses in the ETS fleet. It's also on screens at several city transit centres.

Edmonton Transit buses are displaying a “Go Raptors Go” message this morning. I’ve seen a similar message for the Oilers, Esks, and Canada before. This is a new one though. pic.twitter.com/oI9QdFueVp — Ryan Batty (@ryan_batty) June 13, 2019

"ETS wanted to show its support. The Raptors are Canada's team and they have a tremendous opportunity to make history," ETS spokesperson Rowan Anderson told CTV News. "We'll be tuned in tonight. Kawhi Leonard for MVP!"

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. local time.