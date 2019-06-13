Call it better late than never.

Edmonton can finally add itself to the long list of Canadian cities jumping on the Toronto Raptors bandwagon, transforming a local venue into a Finals watch party.

Jurassic Park is coming to town Thursday night, and the Edmonton Stingers have the venue to back up some ambitious plans.

The Edmonton Expo Centre will host a NBA Finals viewing party as the Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

It’ll be one looking to cash in on the massive success of other Jurassic Park watch parties across the country.

The fad originally kicked off beside the Raptors’ home, but has since grown from Halifax, to Hamilton, to Calgary.

Edmonton’s edition will be put on by the Stingers, the city’s new professional basketball team, along with the City of Edmonton.

“Tonight is all about a celebration,” communications manager Jason Hills said. “We want to give basketball fans an opportunity to be part of history.

“I know this is going to be the biggest party in town.”

Hills and the rest of the Stingers crew have been hard at work preparing for Thursday night.

The Expo Centre will open its doors to the general public at 6 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m. on CTV and TSN.

Inside the venue, fans will be greeted by a massive screen showing the game, activities and licensed concessions.

Most of the Stingers will also be on hand to meet fans and give away prizes.

The venue holds about 4,300 people. Hills said he thinks it’ll be packed.

“We’re on the cusp of making Canadian history,” he said. “We want to be able to showcase Canadian basketball and have our team be a part.”

The watch party - and parking in the area - is free.

