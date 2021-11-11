Goalie Mike Smith returns to Edmonton after injury setback

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith has returned to Edmonton following a setback in his recovery from injury, TSN reported Thursday.

He has not played since Oct. 19 due to a lower-body injury but traveled with the team on its current five-game road trip, which ends Tuesday at Winnipeg. The setback occurred in practice.

Smith, 39, signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension in July and is 2-0-0 in three starts this season with a .920 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average.

He owns a 285-254-76 record with 42 shutouts, a .912 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA in 645 games over 16 seasons with Dallas, Tampa Bay, Phoenix/Arizona, Calgary and Edmonton.

The Pacific Division-leading Oilers (9-2-0) have relied primarily on Mikko Koskinen (7-1-0) in Smith's absence. He has a 2.54 GAA and a .920 save percentage this season.

