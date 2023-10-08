Goalie stymies Oil Kings to lift visiting Raiders to win

The boost of striking first didn't last on Saturday night for the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Adam Jecho scored his Oil Kings-leading fifth goal of the season to open the scoring at 11:43 of the first period, but the visiting Prince Albert Raiders accounted for the rest of the scoring after that in a 4-1 Western Hockey League win.

Aiden Oiring replied for the Raiders less than four minutes later, followed by markers from Matej Kubiesa, Carter Anderson and Ryder Ritchie in front of 3,827 spectators at downtown Edmonton's Rogers Place.

The lone goal by Edmonton didn't come as the result of a lack of effort by the Oil Kings, who peppered Raiders goalie Max Hildebrand with 36 shots. His Oil Kings counterpart, Kolby Hay, stopped 17.

With the loss, the Oil Kings fall to 3-3-1 on the season while the Raiders improve to 4-3. Edmonton faces the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes in their next game, which is slated for Monday at 12 noon.

SUMMARY

The Canadian Press

Raiders 4, Oil Kings 1

First Period

1. Edmonton, Jecho 5 (Hodnett, Lajoie) 11:43 (pp).

2. Prince Albert, Oiring 3 (unassisted) 15:29.

Penalties: Port Edm (roughing) 6:19; Christensen Pa, Port Edm (major, major-fighting) 6:19; Christensen Pa (interference) 6:19; Macias Pa (high sticking) 9:50; Oiring Pa, Pederson Pa, Szabo Edm (roughing) 11:58; Goldsmith Pa (delay of game) 13:06; Lajoie Edm (interference) 19:48.

Second Period

3. Prince Albert, Kubiesa 2 (Pakkala, Sobry) 9:13.

Penalties: Christensen Pa (kneeing) 10:30; MacKenzie Edm (interference) 13:06; Ritchie Pa (tripping) 18:33.

Third Period

4. Prince Albert, Anderson 1 (Kubiesa, Pakkala) 14:55.

5. Prince Albert, Ritchie 5 (Lodewyk) 19:11.

Penalties: Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Ritchie) 1:41; Alcos Edm (cross checking) 4:39; Oiring Pa (tripping) 16:23; Jecho Edm (tripping) 17:26; Sobry Pa (delay of game) 19:32.

Shots on goal by:

Prince Albert 7 5 9 - 21

Edmonton 17 10 9 - 36

Goal: Prince Albert: Hildebrand. Edmonton: Hay.

Power plays (goals-chances): Prince Albert: 1-4; Edmonton: 1-8.

Referees: Curtis Johanson, Corey Koop. Linesmen: Connor LaForge, Logan Parsons.